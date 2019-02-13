Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Makes Headline for Medical Transportation in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2019 --The Worldwide Air Ambulance is in the news recently, thanks to the substantial range of advantages. Though the availability of such service continues to be unknown to the public, many people are still unaware of the benefits that they might one day be able to make use of and rely on.



An air ambulance is a medical air transport service provider that can transport a patient from one location to another. If a patient has had a significant medical injury or issue, the air ambulance can be made use of to fly them anywhere in the world. Undoubtedly, this level of service can be lifesaving, in addition to assuring family members that their loved one will be transported with the best care possible.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is a reputable name when it comes to obtaining medical transportation in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida. The best part of the service is the medical care and equipment provided on most of the medial flight airplanes. The bed-to-bed air ambulance option available is mostly utilized for those patients with severe and clinical medical requirements. Other equipment that can be found on the plane includes a custom stretcher, base life ports, ventilator, IV pump, heart monitor, broad-spectrum antibiotics, etc.



Apart from these facilities, there will also be additional equipment found that is customized for each patient's needs. There is also a service for those who do not have a medical emergency and could get on a commercial plane. At Amera Medical Transportation Solutions, the patients are guaranteed that they would be under expert supervision at all times and will be taken care of in the best possible manner.



At Amera Medical Transportation Solutions, the knowledgeable staff can provide tailored provisions and attention based on the requirements of the client. The friendly and professional service that they offer has made the establishment more popular in recent times.



For more information on ambulance service in Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/private-ambulance-service.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.