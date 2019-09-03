Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Offers Non-Emergency Medical Transport in Houston, Texas and Tampa, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --The demand for safe and reliable public transportation for people with medical issues and disabilities continues to grow. Transportation issues should not prevent anyone from getting to or from a doctor's appointment.



There's a large population of those who need non-emergency medical transportation, especially for medically frail or older adults in rural areas. Amera Medical is a reputable establishment that provides non-emergency medical transportation in Houston, Texas and Tampa, Florida.



From medical booking to coordinating and monitoring services, Amera Medical delivers a range of services with highly trained professional representatives. From the simple one-time need for ambulatory outpatient procedures to complex medical transportation, Amera can assist in coordinating the needs of their clients by providing sedan, wheelchair van, ground ambulance, air ambulance, etc.



Since 2004, Amera has been offering non-emergency medical transport in Houston, Texas and Tampa, Florida trusted for decades by the community. Reasons for which people choose Amera Medical include innovative health solutions to their local, national, and international clients and the values they integrate in empowering the creativity of every individual.



Amera will continue to pursue the medical industry by expanding services to major cities nationwide and worldwide audience. The goal of the service is to assist the family in taking their patients to the doctor's appointments in non-emergency situations.



The drivers are qualified professionals that have all the necessary insurance and licensing firmly in place. They bring their experience and expertise to ensure that the patients are taken to the facilities on time.



As a leading resource for transportation, Amera Medical offers transportation for people with disabilities, and they take responsibility for their clients very seriously. The professionals are all trained to make all of their clients completely comfortable during all phases of the process.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.