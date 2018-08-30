Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Offers Quality Ambulance Service in Jacksonville and Miami, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --When a medical emergency occurs a reliable ambulance service is required to attend the emergency. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions offers ambulance service which is critical to the successful treatment of the patient.



To seek an ambulance service in Jacksonville and Miami, Florida, cost will be a factor, because the emergency medical service might be more expensive with trained technicians to provide medical care, where as a simple ambulance will be less expensive to use. It would be helpful to ask if the hospitals offer both types of ambulance services.



For the requirement of non-emergency medical transportation for any reason, Amera is the right service one can trust and rely on for timely and efficient responses at affordable prices. The agency has been coordinating private ambulances for well over a decade, and they have established their reputation as the premier private ambulance service agency.



Amera has an extensive fleet of fully equipped vehicles ready to assist its global clients. With years of experience in the field, the company can coordinate all medical transport scenarios. Mores so, their private ambulance drivers are all thoroughly vetted, committed professionals, and licensed medics on their staff that can provide attention during the transportation process.



They gladly accept all major credit card, insurance that covers medical transportation cost, and private payments are welcome as well. Some of the most common services offered for their private ambulance clients include medical coordination, surgery transport, hospital outpatient visits, physical therapy appointments, drop-off & wait service, chemotherapy, dialysis treatments, visit to doctors, long distance transfers, standby for special events, and more.



Transportation issues can be stressful under these circumstances, and this is where Amera comes in. They have a great deal of experience working with people with disabilities, senior citizens, patients who are recovering from injuries and illnesses.



For more information about hospital patient transport in Miami and St. Petersburg, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/ambulatory-outpatient-day-surgery-transportation.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.