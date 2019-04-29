Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Offers Unmatched Air Medical Services in Dallas and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --With increasing traffic and number of road accidents, the demand for air medical transportation service has exponentially risen in recent times. Not all families would be availing the services considering it an expensive affair. Still, many find the extremely effective for they are a fast, reliable, and safe way to transport medical patients.



Even though they can be expensive, they are frequently used by families to help transport medical patients to distant medical facilities. The idea for using air medical service in Dallas and Houston, Texas is to reduce the chances of casualty in life and death situations, especially when it is technically impossible to take the patients to the hospital or nursing home.



Moving beyond expenses, there is no doubt that the benefits of such a service provided are unmatched and unprecedented when it is sought from Amera Medical Transportation Solutions. The first and most significant advantage of air ambulance services is that they can save someone's life. While traveling long distance can be challenging at times, an air medical service can be the best option to avoid the hassles that may come along while traveling by road.



Amera Medical is pleased to provide a range of significant benefit of air medical transport options. Right from medical booking to monitoring services, the company delivers on all counts.



The services are aimed at ensuring faster travel by air than a ground ambulance to a facility in other parts of the city without wasting a minute. If contacted on time, they can save a life, and this is the biggest reason why one should choose air medical service ahead of traditional ground ambulance service.



Equipped with a modern facility and medical devices, the patients are assured with the right kind of medical care once they are bundled into the ambulance. The life-saving support will ensure that the patient does not collapse during air travel.



For more information on ambulance service in Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/private-ambulance-service/.



About Amera Medical Solutions

Amera Medical Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.