Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Offers Unmatched Ambulance Services in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida

When it comes to non-emergency transportation for any reason, Amera Medical Transportation is the right choice. With years of experience and expertise in the industry, Amera Medical offers private ambulance services in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. The agency has been coordinating private ambulances for well over a decade intending to establish its reputation as the premier ambulance service agency.



Over the years, they have served thousands of global clients, equipping them with an extensive fleet of fully equipped vehicles to save on their time and money. The professionals are highly certified and licensed to provide attention during the transportation process.



They gladly accept all major credit cards, insurance that covers medical transportation costs, and private payments are welcome as well. They also give proper training to enhance the skills of the workers.



The quality of patient care is top class. These highly trained professionals know that time is of the essence, and they know how to get in and get the patient out in a short amount of time.



The professionals at Amera Medical provide patients with the utmost care and respect depending on the level of injury or illness that the patient has. Each patient is quickly assessed and assured with the necessary level of care for their safety and health concerns.



The nurse or paramedic will be in touch with the designated facility at all times during the flight and will be following their instructions as well as monitor the patient for any changes. Services are available for transport from small rural hospitals as well as locations that are too far from the significant facility or inaccessible via land ambulance services.



Transportation issues can be stressful under these circumstances, and this is where Amera comes in. They have a great deal of experience working with people with disabilities, senior citizens, patients who are recuperating from injuries and illnesses.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.