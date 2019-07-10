Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Offers Unmatched Non-Emergency Medical Transport in Tampa, Florida and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Since the rate of the elderly population in the U.S has dramatically increased over the last few years, the demand for non-emergency medical transportation has become more vital than ever. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions has been a leading provider of non-emergency medical transport in Tampa, Florida and Houston, Texas for more than two decades and finds its demand growing steadily.



As the population ages, the current medical transportation infrastructure will come under more strain. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is in a position to deliver these essential services, and their highly scalable technology will grow right along with their needs.



As one of the fastest medical logistics coordination agency, Amera is pleased to deliver full medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services with highly trained professional representatives.



From a simple one-time need for ambulatory outpatient procedures to complex medical transportation, Amera comes up with a fleet of vehicles including sedan, wheelchair van, ground ambulance, air ambulance, etc.



Having earned a place as the fastest growing medical coordination/logistics in the space of medical, Amera Medical will continue to pursue the medical industry by expanding services to major cities nationwide and worldwide for an air ambulance.



The goal of the agency is to make sure every patient, irrespective of their location and need, receives the medical care they need. To offer innovative health solutions to the clients, local, national, and international, they provide transport at a time.



They also go an extra mile while providing their global clients a variety of private medical transportation services with attention to their personal needs. As a recognized corporation, they are focused on the inherent values of leadership to empower the creativity of every individual.



The multi-language and exceptional customer service is also one of the primary reasons behind such an expansion. Today, due to the increasing use of the internet, making online booking of the ambulance has become much more comfortable than ever. A single click is enough to call the ambulance for taking immediate medical help.



For more information on ambulance service in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/private-ambulance-service/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.