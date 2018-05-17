Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Presents Advanced Wheelchairs to Ease Transportation for Handicapped in Dallas and Jacksonville

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --Mobility constraints are severe impediments to disability-inclusive development, as they aggravate the personal, economic, and social isolation of persons with disabilities. To restore their sense of independence, Amera Medical Transportation Solution has improved transportation for handicapped in Dallas and Jacksonville by introducing new vehicles specially designed for wheelchair transport.



Whether one needs to go to the hospital, consult with a doctor, attend therapy classes or have some other medical appointment, Amera will have one covered by providing safe and hassle-free wheelchair transportation. Their drivers are qualified and duly licensed, and their vehicles are fully equipped and well maintained.



It might seem an expensive option but not so in reality. The efficient team at Amera makes it a point to keep costs down while helping the clients with insurance claims where applicable. One can also find plans quite convenient and flexible when it comes to choosing between temporary wheelchair transport and long-term wheelchair transport. Irrespective of the needs, they have a solution for everyone.



Whether one or one's loved one has a disability that requires special care and attention, Amera can help. They have the expertise, resources, and vehicles to provide premier medical transportation service to people with disabilities and handicaps.



There's no need to worry about getting to and from medical appointments and procedure just because one is dealing with a mobility disability. The team at Amera has a medical transportation plan that is right for their patients and their budget.



Amera Medical Transport offers reliable and cost-effective wheelchair transport and general medical transportation throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. When it comes to medical transportation and wheelchair transport in the Southwest, there is no need to look further than Amera Medical Transport.



To know more about air ambulance and air medical in Orlando, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.