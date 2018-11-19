Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Provides High Advanced Air Medical Services in Auston and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Air medical transports are beneficial for a broad category of patients and medical services, as they can significantly bring down the mortality rate in case of severe traumas that are time dependent. For instance, in the case of internal bleeding, the patient must be brought to the hospital as soon as possible to evade death. This is where air medical in Austin and Houston, Texas can be pretty useful.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions offers the benefits of air medical transport services whenever the emergency calls for it. The patients can be taken to the destination without facing geographical and human-made barriers, such as crowded bridges, traffic jams, narrow roads and more.



The services are aimed at ensuring faster travel by air than a ground ambulance to a facility in another part of the city without wasting a minute. In life and death situation, the quicker a patient is brought to the facility, the bigger the chances to save his life.



In a larger metropolitan city, the utility of air medical transports is better realized. Another significant benefit of air medical transport is that it is equipped with modern facilities to allow for organ transplants by using air services to transport organs from the hospital from the hospital.



Amera Medical Transportation Solution is pleased to provide a range of medical transportation options nationwide. Right from medical booking to monitoring services, the company delivers on all counts.



Ever since its inception, the company has earned an excellent reputation as the fastest growing medical coordination/logistics in the space of medical transportation. The primary objective of the company is to offer innovative health solutions to their local, national and international clients. They also provide their clients with a variety of medical transportation services with attention to their personal needs and lead the industry through excellence.



For more information about air ambulance in Miami and Orlando, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.