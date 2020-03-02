Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Saves Lives with Air Ambulance in Houston, Texas and Tampa, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --The massive increase in traffic has made life miserable for ordinary people as they struggle, taking patients to the nearby health care unit. Sometimes a patient needs additional care or physical therapy and needs to be transported from one medical facility to another. In the absence of commercial jet or ground ambulance, air ambulance in Houston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida is the right option to help patients living in remote areas get medical attention quickly.



An air ambulance can transport patients domestically and internationally because they have a long-range capability. The patients that become ill or injured can travel outside the country in flight. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions offers air ambulance solutions that can help save lives and transport patients and organs safely around the globe.



Equipped with advanced medical instruments, air ambulance provides necessary medical support to save the critically injured patients from succumbing. As a leading air ambulance company, Amera Medical Transportation Solution offers domestic and international air medical transport services.



The overall cost of air transport to a medical facility is admittedly huge. Nevertheless, Amera Medical has always controlled themselves from causing any undue financial strain that can snatch lives. As a leading company, Amera Medical has refined its medical air transport capabilities over the years, ensuring efficient operations at reasonable costs.



The stellar group of professionals at Amera Solutions is super passionate about the health care needs of the patients. The attendants are fully qualified to provide any care and attention that may be necessary.



Being fully-coordinated, Amera works with all major insurance providers to provide services that include ambulance stretcher services, wheelchair van, shuttle bus, and sedan with attendants.



What stands out for Amera Medical is their passion and dedication to supporting both healthcare providers and the patients they serve. The modern air ambulance features advanced equipment that allows the patient to be safe and secure throughout the flight.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.