Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Simplifies Transportation for Disabled in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida

Amera Medical Transportation Solutions helps restore independence among old and disabled people. With the launch of non-emergency transportation, people are experiencing improved traveling and dependency too much extent.



Non-emergency medical transportation for disabled in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida is an excellent initiative transport facilities. It's a type of medical transportation used for non-emergency situations. Unlike emergency transportation, NEMT services are required in everyday routine by elders and disabled individuals to get to and from healthcare centers.



The best thing about non-emergency medical transportation is that it benefits oldies and people with disabilities significantly. Non-emergency medical transportation services provide doorstep pick and drop facilities. People who cannot walk due to some disability or temporary bone damage can schedule their ride with NEMT services.



The vehicles are typically designed in a way that the people using a wheelchair can board the van with their moving chairs. The design includes adequate space and a slide for wheelchairs to roll in and accommodate easily.



Amera maintains a fully coordinated one-point center. They work with all major insurance providers to provide services that include ambulance, stretcher services, wheelchair van, shuttle bus, and sedan for both local and long distance needs.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.