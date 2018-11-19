Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Specializes in Air Ambulance in Miami and Orlando, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --With the introduction of medical air transport, now the patient can be transported over long distances and travel time must be minimal due to the urgency of the situation. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is the leading provider of air ambulance in Miami and Orlando, Florida.



With years of experience in the industry, they work closely with the facilities across the cities to ensure they are an extension of their clinical standards and protocols. The unique partnership with the leading medical facilities in the cities allows them to deliver best-in-class care to their patients.



With air ambulance, the team at Amera Medical safely transports patients across the cities or around the world, delivering unmatched patient care. The objective is to ensure that the patient receives immediate medical attention.



Cost is a crucial factor when it comes to air medical transport. Keeping this in mind, Amera has always done everything to keep the prices at a minimum, without causing any undue financial pressure. Over the years, they have refined their medical air transport capabilities to deliver the best care.



Providing quality customer service is the guiding ethos of the company. Built upon the commitment of the quality people that form the team, Amera Medical is passionate about the health care needs of the patients. Along with unmatched air medical transportation, they are qualified to provide any care and attention that may be necessary.



Amera Medical is also known for its commercial travel flight with a professional attendant. Unlike air ambulance, the commercial travel flight allows one to pre-plan a domestic or international commercial travel with the personal Amera Medical escort - attendant.



For information about air medical in Austin and Houston, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.