Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --Amera, a leader in various medical transportation services, is proud to offer air ambulance services in Tampa, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, and the surrounding areas. When you need to get somewhere quickly and a ground transportation option isn't viable, an air ambulance from Amera is the answer.



The further you are going, the less likely you are to have an ambulance that is able to take you. However, an air ambulance travels much faster and further than a ground ambulance can, which makes them a very useful alternative to use. When distance is an obstacle, an air ambulance will make fast delivery.



Another reason to use an air ambulance is that you might be in a medical emergency where a ground transport vehicle like an ambulance just wouldn't get you to the medical help you need in time. The planes used as air ambulances from Amera are outfitted with all of the needed equipment like a ground ambulance would have to help protect you and provide you with the care needed until you get to the location you are going.



Amera knows how important air ambulance transportation is to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air ambulance transportation services for Tampa, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, and the surrounding areas.