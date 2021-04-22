Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --Amera, a leader in various medical transportation services, is proud to feature air medical transport services in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Often patients find themselves needing or desiring travel, but are unable to do so because adequate medical transportation is unavailable.



Air medical transport from Amera features fully outfitted modern jet planes that are capable of handling patients whether they are in a wheelchair or are confined to a medical bed. Along with the needed space for these devices, air medical also features seating for other family members, as well as for medical staff to accompany the patient.



An alternative air medical transport is the option to have a medical professional accompany you on a commercial flight. This allows you to travel normally but also have the skilled professional with you should you require specialized attention. They can travel throughout your full commercial travel if need be, as well.



So often those with medical needs are unable to travel because they either need too many devices to come with them or the desire to have a trained professional with them in case the worst materializes. Amera is ready to provide patients with the right air medical transport whatever their needs are.



Amera knows how important air medical transportation is to patients, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about air medical transportation services for Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, and surrounding areas.