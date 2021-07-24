Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2021 --Amera, the leader in various medical transportation services, is proud to offer transportation for disabled patients in Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Austin, and the surrounding areas. With so many different options for transportation, including ridesharing services, what is lacking is the proper transportation options for disabled patients, and Amera is providing this much-needed service.



Disabled patients have a much more difficult time finding the proper transportation options to get them to and from medical appointments and more. While ridesharing services have revolutionized how people can get around, what they lack are the supports for those with disabilities and mobility devices. This is where Amera is filling the gap by offering the right vehicles to accommodate disabled patients.



Wheelchair patients need to be able to get into and out of a properly equipped vehicle and to ride safely to and from their appointments and other locations. Amera has wheelchair-accessible vans for these patients, as well as easy to enter and exit passenger vans for those with other mobility devices like walkers, crutches, and other devices.



Also, with Amera, you will speak with an actual person when you schedule transportation for disabled patients. This ensures that you will get picked up at the right time and place and make it to your appointments on time.



Amera knows how important transportation for disabled patients is, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including transportation for disabled patients. Visit http://www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about transportation services for Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Austin, and the surrounding areas.