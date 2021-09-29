Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Amera, the leader in medical transportation services, is proud to offer a variety of transportation solutions for medical appointments in Houston, Dallas, Austin, Tallahassee, Orlando, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Ride-sharing services just aren't equipped to be able to handle these situations, which is why Amera exists to fill these important transportation needs.



When a patient has an outpatient procedure, they are often told that they should not drive themselves home, they should instead have another person drive them home. Unfortunately, it's not always possible to have a friend or family member take you home, or even to the appointment. This is where Amera can provide the transportation needed both to and from outpatient procedures.



Amera also provides the right vehicles needed if the patient happens to be in a wheelchair or is using another medical device to help them get around, such as a walker or other aide. The fleet of vehicles that Amera has features several that are fully equipped to handle wheelchairs and provide easy access into and out of the vehicle.



Also, with Amera, you will speak with an actual person when you schedule transportation for disabled patients. This ensures that you will get picked up at the right time and place and make it to your appointments on time.



Amera knows how important medical appointment transportation is, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



