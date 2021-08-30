Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2021 --Amera, a leader in medical coordination and transportation, is proud to feature wheelchair transportation to patients in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa, Jacksonville, and surrounding areas. Wheelchair transportation requires a specialized vehicle, and Amera can provide these for a variety of medical needs.



Wheelchair transportation might not seem that important, but consider that a vehicle must be specially equipped to handle a wheelchair inside. This means that only minivans and a select few other vehicles have the interior space to be able to have a wheelchair fully inside. The vehicles that Amera provides have had these changes made so that a person in a wheelchair can easily get into and out of the vehicle and be secured inside the vehicle while it is in motion.



These medical vans feature ramps that allow a person in a wheelchair to get into the vehicle either from the back of the vehicle or from the side. Inside the vehicle are anchor points where the wheelchair is secured during transport so that the wheelchair occupant can be safe. This is where Amera is filling the gap by offering the right vehicles to accommodate disabled patients.



Also, with Amera, you will speak with an actual person when you schedule transportation for disabled patients. This ensures that you will get picked up at the right time and place and make it to your appointments on time.



Amera knows how important transportation for wheelchair patients is, along with other forms of medical transportation. They have their vehicles fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera

Amera provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including transportation for wheelchair patients. Visit http://www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about transportation services for Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa, Jacksonville, and surrounding areas.