Amera Solutions Brings Reliable Ambulance Service in Houston and Miami

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Amera Solutions is the name to rely on when it comes to private ambulance services. It is the fastest growing Medical Logistics Coordination Agency that offers medical transportation all over the country. Amera provides coordination, full medical booking and monitoring services with extremely skilled professional representatives. From effortless one-time requirement for ambulatory outpatient processes to complicated medical transportation, Amera can help in coordinating the requirements in wheelchair van, sedan, air ambulance, ground ambulance and reserve the professional medical care attendants.



Since its inception in the year 2004, the company has turned out to be a reliable name in the field of ambulance service in Houston and Miami. The company's vision, mission and values all imitate a particular goal which is to ensure that lack of medical transportation will never prevent anybody from getting the medical care they require, no matter where they are and no matter how easy or complicated the requirement may be.



Today, Amera Solutions maintains a completely coordinated one-point center. The company works together with all key insurance providers, such as Medicaid and Medicare to offer services that comprise of stretcher and ambulance services, shuttle bus, sedan and wheelchair vans with attendants for out-patient processes for both local and long distance requirements. One can also avail international and domestic air ambulance services from Amera Solutions.



If one requires non emergency medical transport in Jacksonville and Tampa Florida for any reason, Amera is the private ambulance service that one can depend on for efficient and timely responses at reasonably priced rates. The agency has tie ups with private ambulances for more than a decade, and they have established their repute as the leading private ambulance service agency. Amera Solutions has an extensive fleet of completely equipped vehicles ready to assist the clients. The company accepts all insurance that covers medical transportation costs, major credit cards, and private payments, however, their services are not covered by Medicaid or Medicare.



For more information about the services that the company offers one can call at 855-263-7215 or can also visit their website.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a renowned company that offers the best private ambulance services.