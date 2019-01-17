Amera Solutions Eliminates Hassles of Transport by Offering Air Medical in Houston and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Air medical transports can benefit a broad category of patients and medical services, as they can significantly contribute to a reduction of mortality in case of severe traumas that are time dependent. It plays a vital role in taking patients to the hospital.



One of the most significant advantages of air medical transport services is that they can overfly geographical and human-made barriers such as crowded bridges, traffic jams in tunnels or narrow roads. While ground ambulance may have troubles with traffic or maintaining a high speed all the way, air transport doesn't have to face such difficulty.



No matter how far the destination, patients can be taken to the destination faster than ever. It is the preferable method whenever the emergency calls for it. Amera Solutions offers quality air medical in Houston and Dallas, Texas.



One of the significant benefits of air medical transport involves organ transplants, where it is vital that the organ stays out of the body for as little time possible. By using air services to transport organs from the hospital where they were collected to the hospital where a transplant patient waits to receive them, increases the success rate of such operations.



They have built their business on the quality of the people that comprise their team and Amera has a stellar group of professionals that are very passionate about the health care needs of others. The air medical transportation services that they provide are second to none when it comes to getting from point A to point B. At the same time, the attendants are fully qualified to offer any care and attention that may be necessary.



Apart from private ambulance service, Amera also offers commercial travel flight with a medical attendant. The company is ready to assist global clients with over 100 languages available to help detail every reservation.



