Amera Solutions Emerges Leaders as Provider for Non Emergency Medical Transport in San Antonio and Austin

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Amera Solutions is one name that people trust when they ask for medical transportation in Dallas and San Antonio. The company is one of a kind that offers quick medical transportation so that patients do not have to wait or face any life-threatening situation simply because there was no help available at hand. The company that has been around since 2004 emerged as there was a need for such a service provider. It was the vision of the founders of Amera Solutions to offer such a service that would help save valuable life.



Being a medical transport service provider, a company needs to give their clients' choices or options. This is simply because they have to handle patients who are not alike. Amera Solutions understands that very explicitly and that is why they provide a wide range of services to suit the needs of their varied clients. They offer non emergency medical transport in San Antonio and Austin, but they also provide transportation for handicapped in Dallas and San Antonio. That is however not where everything ends. They also offer air ambulance if there are patients who need to be transported from one place to another.



Whatever be the medical situation, one can trust Amera Solutions to arrange for transportation. They are dedicated and committed towards the safety of their patients and do not step back from offering the best service. Whether one needs a transportation to the hospital for an outpatient treatment or for an in-patient procedure, Amera Solutions can help. All the vehicles that are being used in transporting the patients are well equipped to cater to any medical need. Not only dropping one at the hospital, they will also wait up for the patients until they are done with their medical check up. Plus, they can provide the same type of service if one is going to a physical therapist for rehabilitation treatments.



For more details, call 281-872-6400 or 855-263-7215.



About Amera Solutions

