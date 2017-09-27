Amera Solutions Helps Families with Transportation for Handicapped in Dallas and San Antonio

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --When it concerns transferring handicapped people to the hospitals, there is one company that can be fully relied on. Amera Solutions is a fully equipped company that provides medical transportation to handicapped and disabled residents of Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Texas. They have been offering this service to their clients' since 2004 because they were aware of the need of such a service. There was none to provide medical transportation for handicapped in Dallas and San Antonio and Amera Solutions did a wonderful job in filling that gap. With so many years of experience, they have the expertise to address all types of transportation solutions for disabled people. They would be at one's doorstep just when one needs.



Transporting handicapped patients requires special arrangements and Amera Solutions can provide just what is needed for such transportation. Their variety of transportation options is what makes them stand out as a medical transportation providing company. Whether one needs to take someone to keep an appointment with the doctor or it is an emergency, Amera Solutions will arrange for the transportation that can help transport critical patients without any worries or fear. They have basic sedans that are suitable for the needs, or one can also opt for wheelchair vans and stretcher-gurney transportation capabilities too.



Apart from the ground transportation that they provide, Amera Solutions also provides for an air ambulance. They have highly trained, licensed attendants that accompany their air transport clients, and the planes are fully equipped from a medical perspective. For those who do not desire to have a private plane for their trip, can be provided with an attendant, a CNA, or a registered nurse to accompany the patient on a commercial flight.



Amera Solutions can also assist with making arrangements for non emergency medical transport in San Antonio and Austin.



For more details, call 281-872-6400 or 855-263-7215.



About Amera Solutions

