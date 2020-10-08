Amera Solutions Helps Medical Transport with High-End Air Ambulance in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2020 --The demand for private air ambulances has soared over recent years due to people taking more and longer trips abroad. This demand is also expected to continue to rise, with larger numbers of people enjoying retirement and breaks away to second homes in sunnier climes.



The absence of road connectivity to a far-flung area is another reason why more and more people choose air ambulance in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, over other conventional transport. With modern medical crews being fully trained to administer critical care, it's good to know such teams are close by.



Amera Solutions offers air medical transport services for a broad range of patients and medical services. They can significantly bring down the mortality rate in case of severe traumas that are time-dependent.



It could be challenging to deal with the situation when internal bleeding happens. The patient needs to be taken to the hospital as soon as possible to evade death. The company has expert professionals who are fully trained and equipped to take care of the patients in transit.



In larger metropolitan cities, road-transport can be stressful and challenging for patients. Patients often face troubles when moving through crowded places, traffic jams, narrow roads, bridges, etc. If they are not taken to the medical facility on time, they are most likely to die in the middle of the road.



To avoid such unfortunate death, the company brings in quality medical transportation options loaded with plenty of modern facilities.



Some of them are equipped to aid in organ transplants by using air services to transport organs from one hospital to another. Right from medical booking to monitoring services, the company delivers on all counts.



As one of the industry leaders, the company aims at ensuring speedy medical transportation and steadfast health solutions to its local, national, and international clients.



For more information on medical transportation in Houston, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that include ambulance service in Houston and Austin, Texas, air ambulance service, and wheelchair transportation.