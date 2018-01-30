Amera Solutions in Austin and San Antonio Emerges to Be Top-Line Medical Transportation Service Provider

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Ambulance services are now, more than ever before, finding a higher demand within the medical transportation industry because of their growing versatility and more efficient cost of services. Considering such higher demand for the service, Amera Solutions offers quick and fast medical transportation in Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the medical transport agency provides their clients with reliable transportation care connections and common sense situations. Every reservation they make is carefully monitored from start to finish.



The goal of the company is to support the community by treating them with full medical transportation services to a wide range of people including seniors, disabled persons, and injured individuals. Besides, they provide service too for those who are looking for reliable transportation for scheduled out-patient procedures. An attendant or medical escort is also available upon request.



Amera Solution is a one-stop source for a full range of medical transportation options. For years, they have been providing their services in and around Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. Over the years, the company has built an excellent reputation for their good work and dedicated customer service. Instead of competing with local networks of professional transportation companies, they have built a good partnership with them to deliver quality transportation service that is safe, reliable, and timely.



For last few years, the company has evolved and expanded to provide more advanced service throughout every major city in Texas. They are working toward the goal to eliminate worry about medical transportation being an obstacle to receiving the medical care every individual deserves.



While planning the schedule for a client's medical transportation, they acquire all the necessary details related to the service. From the time, date, and location, to any special requests, Amera Solutions strives to meet these needs to the fullest extent. They also provide wheelchair transport in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and the surrounding areas.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.