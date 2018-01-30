Amera Solutions in Houston and Dallas Announces New Air Ambulance Service

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --The services of an air ambulance are required to assist with medically related transport needs. Usually, the medical services are affiliated with medical institutions, the local government or private institutions. In the event of disasters or catastrophes, the air ambulances are required to airlift the injured to medical facilities. Amera Solution is a one-stop source for air ambulance transportation services in Houston and Dallas, Texas.



In case of injuries or events requiring medical assistance, people in remote locations require the services of a medical air ambulance. Hospitals usually make referrals and require critically ill patients to be moved to medical facilities which offer advanced medical care. To expedite the process, Amera Solution provides the quickest transport means over long distances.



For those looking for the air ambulance in Dallas, Texas, Amera Solutions is right up there to provide the best service anywhere in the world. What separates them from the rest is their ability to accommodate any situation. They also provide attendants upon request who are highly trained and licensed.



They are all glad to lend their unique brand of expertise to help their clients in the best possible manner. To book air ambulance in Houston, Texas, all one needs to do is give them a call and they will take care of the rest. However, sometimes a patient can fly on a commercial flight to the destination where the medical treatment will be received. Under these circumstances, air ambulance team can coordinate the trip and assign a medical attendant to fly with the patient.



Besides Houston, people living in Austin, Texas also benefit from Amera Solutions. Their services will be just a phone call away. They are equipped to custom craft the transportation to suit the customer's needs ideally, and the customers will receive world-class treatment every step of the way.



To know more about medical transportation in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.