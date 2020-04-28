Amera Solutions Offers a Wide Range Services for Transportation for Medical Appointments in Austin and Houston Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --Amera Solutions is a leading name in the domain of medical coordination, logistics, and transportation in Texas. This agency was established to make sure that no one is prevented from receiving the medical care they require due to a lack of medical transportation. Amera Solutions maintains a fully-coordinated one-point center and has established dispatch service centers throughout the United States. They additionally work with all major insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid.



The Amera Solutions provides an expansive range of services for transportation for medical appointments in Austin and Houston, Texas, and can cater to patients having unique needs. If a vehicle is needed with a stretcher, they can provide such services as well. Amera Solutions is even equipped with wheelchair vans and have drivers who are trained in serving people with special needs. The professionals of Amera Solutions are known to put the safety and well-being of the patients above all and are considered to be the best service providers of wheelchair transportation in Tampa, Florida, and Houston, Texas.



Having well-qualified and trained professional representatives, Amera Solutions offers full medical booking, monitoring, and coordination services. Over the years, they have emerged as one of the most rapidly growing medical logistics coordination agencies of the nation. Right from complex medical transportation processes to a simple one-time requirement for ambulatory outpatient service, the Amera Solutions can effectively aid in meeting the diverse needs of people through ground ambulance, air ambulance, sedans, or wheelchair vans. People can also reserve their professional medical care attendants through this agency.



Amera Solutions offers multi-language customer service to ensure the maximum convenience of its clients. People can easily reach them at 855-263-7215. For international reservation services, one can give them a call at +1-855-263-7215. This agency is open for reservations 24x7, including the holidays.



About The Amera Solutions

The Amera Solutions offers a variety of private medical transportation services to local, national and international clients. They are a Texas based agency and can help transporting patients comfortably and hassle-free.