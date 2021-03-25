Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2021 --Amera Solutions is proud to be able to offer high-quality medical transportation services for a number of communities, including Houston, Austin, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Tallahassee, as well as the surrounding areas. Medical transportation services include simple vehicle transport, private ambulance transport, and even medical air transportation.



Many times, people need to have transportation to their medical appointments and they cannot drive themselves. This is where Amera Solutions can help by providing vehicle transportation to these medical appointments, including for patients who are in wheelchairs, on crutches, or are using some other medical equipment.



At times, patients may need to be transported large distances, necessitating air travel to make it happen. This could be for reaching the best surgeon for their ailment, or other medically necessary procedures. Having air transport that can medically handle patients and their associated medical devices is a specialized service that can be very important for patient health.



Even doing transport between close hospitals can often require an ambulance, and Amera Solutions has the experienced staff for their private ambulances to serve patients. Whatever your medical transport needs are, Amera Solutions has the options you need.



Amera Solutions knows how important the different medical transportation options are, and they have them fully stocked and ready to go with all of the supplies and personnel needed to serve their communities.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions provides a range of medical transport options that fill a void in the market, including private ambulances. Visit www.amerasolutions.com to learn more about private ambulance services for Houston, Austin, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Tallahassee, and surrounding areas.