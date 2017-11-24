Amera Solutions Offers on Time Transportation Medical Appointments in Austin and Dallas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2017 --For all those who require their patients to get transported to the hospital quickly, Amera Solutions offers the much required medical transportation support. The company that has been around since 2004 has been helping patients get medical attention on time. The need for medical transportation has never been recognized, and there has been a void. Amera Solutions did a good job in filling that void. They are one trusted source for getting a good number of medical transportation facilities that includes personal ambulance to an air ambulance in Dallas and Houston. Since their debut in this field, Amera Solutions have won hearts with their professional service. The one thing that they have always counted superior is customer satisfaction, and that is why they have continued to remain at the top. The positive word-of-mouth has helped them to continue to experience extraordinary growth.



Transferring patients and often ones who are in a critical condition requires a great deal of patience and responsibility. Amera identifies that, and that is why all their medical transport come with cutting edge, state-of-the-art equipment. Not only that, all their medical attendants are educated, highly-skilled and passionate about their job. They genuinely care about their patients, and that shows in their work. They have a comprehensive understanding of the needs of patients who are undergoing health challenges of all kinds, and they are ready, willing, and able to provide the necessary assistance at every turn.



Amera Solutions provides a wide range of hospital patient transport solutions. As a premier provider of medical transportation in Dallas and Houston, they offer air ambulance transportation, fully-equipped wheelchair vans for those who are bound to the wheelchair, and other forms of medical transportation for patients with no special needs. They even offer dialysis transportation in Houston and Dallas and a door-to-door service that does not require the clients to run from pillar to post.



Give them a call right now at 281-872-6400 or 855-263-7215 for details on transportation medical appointments in Austin and Dallas.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a recognized company that has been offering medical transportation since 2004. They offer air ambulance in Dallas and Houston apart from private ambulance service and wheelchair transportation.