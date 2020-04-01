Amera Solutions Offers Premium Services for Transportation Medical Appointments in Houston and Austin Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2020 --Amera Solutions is a Texas-based organization that focuses on providing premium medical transportation services to the people of the state. This company has been established to offer reasonably priced medical transportation, which includes disabled transportation services and even services for air medical in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Amera Solutions is among the most trusted medical transportation and coordination agencies of Texas, which strives to offer dependable and safe services that both seniors and people with disabilities can afford.



Amera Solutions is famed for transforming the outpatient experience in Texas to a significant extent. This company tends to offer highly specialized, convenient, and quality client / patient medical logistics services. Many surgery centers do not allow an Uber as an alternative for medical transportation just after a medical procedure. In such a scenario, Amera Solutions comes as a perfect boon. This company has partnered with multiple physicians and surgeons as well, which goes on to assure physician involvement care for medical transportation services offered by them. Through Amera Solutions, people can even seek out services for transportation medical appointments in Houston and Austin, Texas.



The drivers employed at Amera Solutions can conduct first-aid, CPR, and sign in-out patients. This company employs drivers only after a thorough background check, and hence one can always place their trust in them. When seeking out the services of Amera Solutions, people deal with real medical coordinators and do not have to face the hassle of navigating through some apps. This company prioritizes the need and satisfaction of the patients above all.



People can get in touch with the medical coordinators of Amera Solutions quickly at 281-872-6400. They can also be contacted through the toll-free number of this company, which is 855-AMERA-15 (855-263-7215).



About The Amera Solutions

The Amera Solutions majorly caters to the people belonging to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Tampa and many of their nearby areas.