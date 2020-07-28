Amera Solutions Offers Quality Ambulance Service in Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --When medical emergencies happen, the biggest challenge many patient parties face is taking the patient to the nearby facility. It becomes even more challenging for those living in remote areas with no medical facility nearby.



The growth rate of the elderly population in the US has dramatically surpassed the population's growth rate as a whole, making non-emergency medical transportation more vital than ever. Amera Solutions is the fastest-growing medical logistics coordination agency providing medical transportation nationwide.



As one of the leading establishments, Amera Solutions delivers full medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services with highly trained professional representations. They help people around the clock 24 hours a day, providing integrated, high-quality medical transportation to communities they serve.



Amera Solutions will align with the changing healthcare environment to provide personalized service to every customer. They can help coordinate their needs in sedan, wheelchair, van, ground ambulance, and air ambulance service in Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida.



All medical transport systems are equipped with medical facilities and other professional medical care attendants. They care for the patients and do whatever it takes to provide the highest level of service to every customer.



Over the years, Amera Solutions has earned a reputation for its quick response and high-quality service. They have set a high standard for themselves, and are always looking for ways to improve. They are productive, changing, and adapting as necessary.



As one of the fastest-growing medical coordination and logistics in the space of medical transportation, Amera Medical offers innovative health solutions to their local, national, and international clients, ensuring quick medical transportation to receive the medical care they need.



They also provide their global clients a variety of private medical transportation services with attention to their personal needs and lead the industry through excellence.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.