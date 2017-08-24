Amera Solutions Offers Reliable Transportation for Disabled in Dallas and San Antonio Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2017 --Amera Solutions is a trusted name that offers medical transportation services in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin Texas. The company came into being in 2004 and answered the need for affordable and hassle free medical transportation that is hard to find. Once formed, till then they have successfully helped patients get medical help under emergency as well as non-emergency conditions. With many years of experience, they have addressed about every type of transportation solution for the disabled people, and they are aware of how to respond to the call of their clients.



Amera Solutions offers a wide range of options in transportation for disabled in Dallas and San Antonio TX so that no client is turned down. In the words of satisfied clients', Amera Solutions lives up to the expectations of their clients and they are truly a comprehensive resource for offering medical transportation services for the disabled. Whether one needs transportation for visiting the doctor or going to the hospital, no worries. The company will arrange for the appropriate vehicle as per the needs and urgency of the patient. From basic sedans to stretcher-gurney transportation capabilities and wheelchair transportation in San Antonio and Dallas, they have an arrangement of all kinds.



Not only that, Amera Solutions can arrange for transportation to a hospital for an outpatient treatment or an inpatient procedure. The same types of vehicles are typically used for hospital transport assignments, and they also provide door-to-door service. They also offer transportation facilities if anyone is going to visit a therapist for rehabilitation treatments.



Apart from ground transportation for the disabled, Amera Solutions can also help arrange for an air ambulance. They have highly trained, licensed attendants that accompany their air transport clients, and the planes that they utilize are fully equipped from a medical perspective.



