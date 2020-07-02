Amera Solutions Offers Services for Transportation Medical Appointments in Houston and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2020 --Amera Solutions is a company established in 2004 and specializes in the aspect of medical transportation. Through them, one can easily book the services of wheelchair transportation in Houston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida. This company had been developed to offer dependable and safe patient transport services seniors and people with disabilities or otherwise infirm patients, at a cost that they can afford.



Over the years, Amera Solutions has transformed the outpatient experience by providing specialized, convenient, and seamless client / patient medical logistics services, along with all-inclusive expenses for alternative transportation solutions. Through them, one can easily book services related to transportation medical appointments in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Their services especially come as an advantage when it comes to ambulatory outpatient surgical procedures. These procedures are meant for patients who do not require an overnight stay. There additionally are several medical clinics that do not allow public transport as an alternative for medical transportation after a medical procedure. In such a situation, people can easily hire the assistance of Amera. More than 2800 + reservations for Ambulatory Outpatient Transportation have been made to this company. Amera Solutions have even partnered with surgeons/physicians to maintain adequate physician involvement care for medical transportation service.



Today, Amera Solutions maintains a fully-coordinated one-point center and works alongside almost all major insurance providers. They even work with Medicare and Medicaid. Their expansive range of services, including that of ambulance/stretcher services, wheelchair van, shuttle bus and sedan with attendants, can hence be easily covered by the health insurance of a person. The Amera Solution provides its services for both local and long-distance needs.



Amera Solutions reservations are open 24 hours and seven days a week, including holidays. They can easily be contacted at 855-263-7215.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation company mainly catering to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Tampa, and many of their nearby areas.