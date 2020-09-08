Amera Solutions Offers Super Quick Air Medical Services in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --It is essential to transport critical patients to the medical facility on time, considering the increasing mortality rate in severe traumas. It becomes even more critical when patients are writhing between life and death. Failing to take the patient quickly to the hospital could make matters worse.



Air medical service has gained momentum as it can significantly contribute to the reduction of mortality. Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is one such company people can rely on for on-time air medical services in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas.



With air medical service, patients can be taken anywhere without getting stuck in crowded bridges, traffic jams in tunnels, or narrow roads. While ground ambulances may have trouble with traffic or maintaining a high speed all the way, air medical won't have to face such issues.



Amera Solutions is fully equipped to satisfy the air transport medical needs of people around the world. Over the years, the company has developed itself as one of the premier air ambulance and medical transportation agencies in the Southwest, and they continue to grow.



They are ready to assist their global clients with over 100 languages available to help detail every reservation. The professionals are friendly and courteous, and they know exactly what to do. Air ambulance that arrives to transport the patient lands equipped with advanced medical appliances.



If the patient is to be taken to a facility that is hundreds of miles away, the cost will probably pop up in mind. To relieve the worries in such a critical situation, Amera remains only focused on saving lives without causing any undue financial hardships. Over the years, the company has gone the extra mile to redefine its air transport medical capabilities to keep the costs at a minimum while rendering efficient operations.



For more information on dialysis transportation in Houston and Dallas, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that include ambulance service in Houston and Austin, Texas, air ambulance service, and wheelchair transportation.