Amera Solutions Offers the Best Non-Emergency Medical Transport in Jacksonville and Tampa Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Amera Solutions is a reliable name that offers the best non-emergency medical transport services. It is one of the most quickly growing Medical Logistics Coordination agencies that provide medical transportation across the country. Amera offers organization, complete monitoring, and medical booking services with exceptionally skilled professional executives. Starting from easy one-time necessity for ambulatory outpatient processes to intricate medical transportation, Amera can assist in coordinating the necessities in air ambulance, sedan, wheelchair van, ground ambulance and set aside the professional medical care attendants.



The absence of reasonably priced patient transport for those in need is not restricted to the community. Medical facilities, caregivers and physicians across the country are always irritated by the incapability of patients to make appointments to get services critical to their health, while patients in desperate need of quality care are missing out. The attention is available, but reasonably priced medical transportation is not. Hence, Amera Solutions has been established so that it can cater to patients with non-emergency medical transport in Jacksonville and Tampa Florida.



As of now, Amera Solutions maintains a coordinated one-point center. The company works in conjunction with all well-known insurance providers, such as Medicaid and Medicare to offer services that consist of stretcher and ambulance services, shuttle bus, sedan and wheelchair vans for out-patient methods for local as well as long distance requirements. In addition to this one can also get domestic and international air ambulance services from Amera Solutions.



For more information about the ambulance service in Houston and Miami or to get additional details about the solutions that the company offers, one can without delay call Amera Solutions at 855-263-7215. Apart from this one can also visit the website of the company to get details about the services and solutions that they offer.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a well-known company that has been functioning since 2004 and offers the best non emergency medical transport services.