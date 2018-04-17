Amera Solutions Offers Wheelchair Transport and Wheelchair Transportation in Tampa, Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Amera Solutions is a premier provider of wheelchair transport and medical ambulance service in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas. Ever since its establishment, the company has been providing wheelchair transport and wheelchair transportation in Tampa, Florida with doctors, physical therapy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, adult care facilities, and other types of medical appointments.



The company employs expert drivers who are qualified and licensed to transport people with disabilities or those recovering from an accident or injury or illness. For those who require ongoing transportation services, Amera is the apt choice. The cost equation is something that will automatically enter the mind while looking for wheelchair transportation. While providing such service, Amera always keeps this aspect in mind.



Over the years, they have built a compassionate team of individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional desire to serve. The company has gone through background screening, testing, and hands-on training to ensure they can assist their passengers with the utmost care and service.



The rigorous training program includes population-specific training in assisting the elderly, passengers with severe health conditions and those with mental or physical disabilities. As a leading agency, Amera is pleased to bring the latest medical coordination options. They also provide domestic and international air ambulance services.



With Amera Medical Transportation offering a vast range of solution, one does not need to worry about getting to and fro for medical appointments and procedure. The team will have one covered, and they have a medical transportation plan that is right for one and one's budget.



The company offers reliable and cost-effective wheelchair transport and general medical transportation throughout Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. When it comes to ambulance service and wheelchair transport, there is no need to look further than Amera Medical Transport.



To know more than air medical in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.