Amera Solutions Offers Wheelchair Transportation in Dallas and Jacksonville for Mobility Restricted Patients

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Amera Solutions enables patients as well as the physically challenged individuals to keep their medical appointments well in time via quality transportation. Fortunately, wheelchair transportation in Dallas and Jacksonville has also been incorporated into its range of services so that the residents living in and around Houston are not inconvenienced at all.



The testimony of Amera Solutions' clients speaks volumes about the quality of services rendered though. Merely having the vehicle at the door is not enough, this non-emergency vehicle has licensed and certified personnel traveling with the consumer who help the patient & seniors to gain access to the vehicle and strap them in as and when required to enable safety.



Transportation is also necessary for attending special events at times and individuals who cannot move on their own often miss the occasions. The matter is solved once and for all by getting in touch with Amera Solutions today though. The company has trained and skilled staff ready to help the disabled individuals into a wheelchair that gets to fit within an ambulance or van thereby proving to be indispensable for the concerned person.



Amera Solutions does not burden a wheelchair-bound person by charging exorbitantly though. On the contrary, a safe and expansive vehicle that is equipped with wheelchairs and trained personnel is available at immensely affordable rates thereby proving to be a Godsend for the weak and the disabled. The prices for booking the transport is entirely affordable too making Amera Solutions the first choice of many users living in Houston, Jacksonville and the surrounding area when it is time to visit the doctor for medical checkups, therapies as well as tests.



Get in touch by calling 281-872-6400 or visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/private-ambulance-service/ for inquiries on ambulance service in Houston and San Antonio.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a company that provides a number of useful and affordable non-emergency transportation services in and around Houston. It has been endorsed by the users for its superior service that has remained unhindered since 2004.