Amera Solutions Provides Ambulance Service in Houston and Austin Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --Anyone in search of private ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas for non-emergency situations can rely on Amera Solutions to provide a timely and efficient manner and at very affordable rates. Amera Solutions is a recognized agency with proven expertise in medical transportation. They have been doing an excellent job for more than a decade and have been very successful in establishing themselves as one of the medical transportation companies that clients can rely on completely. Whether it is the need for an air ambulance, or wheelchair transportation in Dallas and San Antonio, does not matter. Amera Solutions is ready to offer their clients with all.



The agency has been coordinating private ambulances for more than a decade, and they have been very successful in building a solid reputation as one of the premier and private agencies offering ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas. They cater to the surrounding areas as well to ensure that their medical transportation service reaches everyone within Texas.



Amera Solutions has an extensive fleet of fully equipped vehicles ready for assistance, and they can coordinate all medical transport scenarios. All the private ambulance drivers are committed professionals, and there are licensed medics on the staff which can provide attention during the transportation process. One can hire Amera Solutions for their private ambulance services for hospital outpatient visits, physical therapy appointments, dialysis treatments, Chemotherapy, standby for special events and drop-off services.



Medical transportation from Amera Solutions is affordable. As the need might differ from patient to patient, Amera Solutions focuses on offering flexible plans. It does not matter whether one needs one-time transportation, monthly or even weekly transportation, Amera has a medical transportation plan that will fit one's need.



Get in touch with Amera Solutions for wheelchair transportation, non-emergency ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas as well as an air ambulance.



About Amera Solutions

