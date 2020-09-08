Amera Solutions Provides Dialysis Transportation in Houston and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --The medical industry has identified transportation as a factor in missed and shortened dialysis treatments, which leads to adverse health outcomes. Due to the delay in such transportation, hospitalization cases have increased as patients don't receive their scheduled treatments.



The dependence on public transportation and transit agencies often proves fatal for patients with kidney failure. The delay in trips to dialysis leads to adverse outcomes, thereby posing a health hazard for patients.



The delay in getting to the dialysis facility, long waits for the ride home after dialysis, long trips, missed treatment, and more are some of the reported transportation problems.



Amera Medical Transportation Solutions is one of the premier medical logistics coordination agencies providing all medical transportation types nationwide, including dialysis transportation in Houston and Dallas, Texas.



As one of the leading air medical service providers, Amera can coordinate the patient's needs of a sedan, wheelchair, ground ambulance, air ambulance, and reserve one's professional medical care attendants.



The company is fully equipped to take care of any individual medical transportation needs. They will continue to pursue the medical industry by expanding services to major cities nationwide and worldwide for an air ambulance.



They are always ready to help those who are "transportation disadvantaged" with superior medical transportation. According to the study, on-time transportation can significantly reduce emergency room and hospital expenditures, thereby leading to better health outcomes and a higher quality of life for patients.



As a premier medical logistic agency, Amera offers innovative health solutions to all its local, national, and international clients. They provide their global clients a variety of private medical transportation services, ensuring that lack of medical transportation will never prevent anyone from receiving the medical care they need.



Irrespective of where the patients live, the medical transport will reach there and take the patients to the medical facility on time.



For more information on air medical in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas, visit https://www.amerasolutions.com/air-ambulance-air-medical-transport-houston-dallas-tx/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.