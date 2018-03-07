Amera Solutions Provides Hospital Patient Transport in Jacksonville and Tampa Florida

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --The patient transport services are responsible for transporting people to and from hospital appointments. Amera Solutions offers clinicians a range of transport options to help them with the transfer of their patients. They are capable of handling over 3, 000 patient journeys a day to over 1,000 treatment centers and have a variety of vehicles designed to meet the different needs of patients.



When it comes to hospital patient transport in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, Amera Solutions is the only logical choice. Over the years, they have earned a reputation as the premier medical coordination and transportation resource in these major metropolitan areas since 2004. The company has worked very hard for the benefit of the clients, and positive word-of-mouth has helped them to continue to experience extraordinary growth.



At Amera Solutions, the attendants are all educated and highly skilled professionals who know their role pretty well while serving the patients. They have a profound understanding of the needs of the patients who are undergoing health challenges of all kinds, and they are ready, willing, and able to provide the necessary assistance at every turn.



They provide a wide range of hospital patient transport solutions in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and surrounding cities. Besides, the company also specializes in ambulance transportation, and this would include air ambulance services when long distances need to be covered quickly. The wheelchair vans they provide are tailored to assist people who are wheelchair bound, and of course, they provide other forms of transport for patients who don't have any special needs. They also provide door-to-door transportation, and they offer to wait and return service if this is their client's preference.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.