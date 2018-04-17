Amera Solutions Provides Quality Air Medical in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Amera Solutions provides air ambulance service to and from Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. When it comes to seeking air medical in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas for the loved ones, Amera Solutions is the right place to come to. They are a premier air medical transport provider serving clients in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio as well as global clients. Both patients and medical professionals benefit from their air ambulance service.



Apparently, it looks like an expensive deal, but that is not the case. Their efficient operations help keep costs down. Furthermore, they will employ a professional medical attendant who will take care of the patients in the ambulance. The ambulance is fully equipped, and one will receive the best possible care during transportation.



Amera Solutions is ready to provide the safe and fast transportation to take the patient to the hospital for special or urgent treatment. Time can often be a critical factor when it comes to a critical case that requires immediate treatment. By ordering air ambulance service, one can save both time and lives.



Along with the air ambulance, they also provide essential medical equipment as well as important supplies and provisions. The highly trained medical personnel are fully licensed and qualified to operate the medical equipment to prevent deterioration of the patient's condition.



When it comes to air ambulance service, comfort and convenience can be important for the patients. Since the service is private, the whole trip is well planned and executed. It might also be possible to claim air ambulance service from one's medical insurance. The team at Amera Medical Transportation will be able to assist their clients with insurance advice and claims. One can also opt for commercial service accompanied by a medical attendant. The company provides both private and air ambulance service as well as medical attendant service.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.