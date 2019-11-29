Amera Solutions Specializes in Air Medical in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 --The urgency to call for air medical stems from a helpless feeling, especially when the patients need to be taken to the medical facility all at once, and the clinic is located far away from one's vicinity.



Under such circumstances, the decision to choose the road may backfire as it might put one at risk of road congestion and traffic. Considering the rising rate of vehicular traffic, the demand for air medical in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, is increasing as well.



Just like a traditional ambulance, air medical ambulance comes equipped with life-saving equipment and device such as oxygen cylinder, BP monitor and stethoscope, and others. The qualified professionals riding along on the helicopter are skilled in performing necessary pre-hospitalization care for the patient.



When the situation of any patient becomes grave, transporting such patients through road can be risky. The report says, 80% of the patients of severe trauma or life-threatening injury die within the first one hour - a period referred to as the Golden Hour. These patients can be moved to an advanced health care facility within this golden hour through an air ambulance.



Amera Solutions brings its years of experience and expertise to provide quality air medical services in many parts of Texas. The professionals that specialize in air medical transport understand how it feels when someone close gets injured in an accident or by any other means.



As one of the leading air medical transport agencies, Amera has refined its medical air transport capabilities over the years. The stellar group of professionals is passionate about the health care needs of others. Irrespective of the condition, the attendants come fully equipped to provide any care and attention that may be necessary during the golden hour.



Cost is a critical aspect. Many households reject the idea of air medical lift just because of the option being so severely expensive. Nonetheless, Amera Solutions has become a household name for its clinical approach in keeping the cost to a minimum while continuing its efficient operation.



For more information on transportation for handicapped in Jacksonville FL and Houston, Texas, visit: https://www.amerasolutions.com/wheelchair-transportation-for-dallas-and-houston-tx/.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.