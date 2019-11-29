Amera Solutions Specializes in Transportation for Handicapped in Jacksonville, Florida and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 --Public transportation can be a headache for anyone, and it can be even more difficult for disabled persons. Studies show millions of Americans are unable to work and function normally due to their disability. With these severe disabilities come mental, physical, and extremely financial strain for everyone involved. Amera Solutions provides unique and innovative wheelchair transportation for handicapped in Jacksonville, Florida, and Houston, Texas, to avoid such mishaps.



With more than a decade of experience, Amera Solutions is known to fill a significant void that exists within their health care system. Opting for wheelchair transport from Amera Solutions will help give people with disabilities the freedom of movement without the high cost and hassle of purchasing the item for themselves.



Knowledgeable and well-skilled, the expert drivers have all of the necessary insurance and licensing firmly in place. They provide wheelchair transport for appointments with doctors, physical therapy, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, in and out patient hospital visits, adult care facilities, and other types of medical appointments.



The cost equation often keeps people from considering an option like wheelchair transport. It might sound expensive, and this is a legitimate concern. At Amera Solutions, they make their services available for booking anytime at compatible rates.



They have their expert customer services round the clock who are here to assist the clients with all their transport needs. Whether it's a transport problem that one is facing or the demand for additional transport services, Amera Solutions is here to help.



They have a variety of transport services available to them. The types of transport include a sedan, wheelchair, van, ground ambulance, and air ambulance. Transportation for people with disabilities requires a certain level of expertise, understanding, and committed professionals that are trained to make all the clients utterly comfortable during all the phases of the process.



About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a medical transportation agency that offers a wide range of services that includes ambulance service in Houston and Austin Texas, air ambulance service, as well as wheelchair transportation.