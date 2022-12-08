Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning Continues to Offer Contactless Rug Cleaning with Free Pickup and Delivery

Plainville, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2022 --Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning continues to offer its free pickup and delivery service for rug cleaning and is encouraging all homeowners to take advantage of it while they still can. Since COVID-19 struck, it made many people and businesses have changed their ways of working as the world became contactless and Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning was not opposed to changing their ways.



With this being said, Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning announced its option for contactless pickup and delivery of rugs that need cleaning. They are continuing to offer this service until further notice, so homeowners looking to get rug cleaning done can still take advantage of this opportunity and option if they want to remain as contactless as possible.



This company has made it a priority to serve still those looking for rug cleaning in Connecticut despite the issues with working around the pandemic. They have expanded their ways of working to include customers who are looking to stay safe during this time but also take advantage of the company's services as well.



Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning encourages homeowners to utilize their services if they are in the area. They offer FREE pick up, and delivery or the homeowner themselves can drop off and pick up their rug contactless as long as they are within 10 miles of their location in Plainville.



The owner, Joe Martinez, is a veteran and has run his business helping people get their rugs and carpets cleaned in the Connecticut area. This company strives to be as available as possible for their customers, and adapting to the ways of COVID helped them keep their customers satisfied during such an uncertain time.



Homeowners should get regular rug cleaning, and COVID-19 should not get in the way of that, which is exactly why they rolled out their contactless pickup and delivery. Like most businesses, they did what they could to still keep the clients they had in order to make it through the pandemic.



Joe Martinex admits that he needed to find a solution for those looking to take advantage of his services still, even if they were concerned. "For example, property owners might have other health concerns that make contactless services their best option. Those health concerns might make them more susceptible to contracting the flu, the common cold, or similar conditions," says Joe Martinez.



Joe also wants to recognize that this option isn't just necessary, but it's also convenient for some people. Here's what he had to say about this contactless option, "Some homeowners are just too busy throughout the day or work such hours that they can't stay at home and wait for someone to come in and clean their rugs. Business owners also appreciate not being interrupted during their hours of operation. Whatever the case, we're happy to work with them to arrange contactless services."



Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning is pushing homeowners to get still their rugs cleaned regularly with the use of their contactless FREE pick-up and delivery service, to utilize the option of bringing and picking it up themselves. They are continuing to do this as long as they can for customers. So the company is pushing people to take advantage if you're in the Connecticut area looking for rug cleaning services.



About Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning

Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing quality carpet cleaning services to the residents of Connecticut for over 25 years. They are a full-service carpet cleaning company that offers a wide range of services, including deep cleaning, stain removal, pet odor removal, and more. They use the latest equipment and techniques to get your carpets looking and smelling their best. Ameri-Best also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of our services. Their address is 38 East St. Plainville, CT 06062 but they service most of central Connecticut. If you are in need of quality carpet cleaning services, contact their team today.