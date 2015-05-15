America Choice RV Becomes Fleetwood Dealer

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --America Choice RV is excited to announce the addition of Fleetwood RV to their selection of inventory. Cody Loughlin, co-owner of America Choice RV says, "We are very excited to bring on such a well-known powerhouse in the RV industry." This partnership allows America Choice RV to not only offer the Fleetwood Flair as an additional choice to help round out their already extensive line of RV inventory but creates the opportunity for them to bring in other Fleetwood products in the future. In addition, America Choice RV is now able to offer service and warranty work for all Fleetwood products and its associated manufacturers which includes American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, and Monaco. "Now that our Service Department is able to service Fleetwood products it will open a lot of room for growth which we are ready for" says co-owner Scott Gencarelli. He goes on to say "The entire, storied Allied Specialty Vehicles lines of Fleetwood, Monaco, Holiday Rambler and American Coach can now receive our excellent service for warranty repairs, paint work in our 55 foot paint booth designed especially for larger motorhomes, and our award winning body work team. We invite our new family to come and stay with us in our campground to see the difference."



America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV servicing, and RV parts - the company has become a nationally recognized, award winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers two locations within the area; the primary location in Ocala, and the second in Zephyrhills.



Their cutting edge website offers a user-friendly and comprehensive collection of America Choice RVs inventory of new and used RVs, parts and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.americachoicerv.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida