Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --America Choice RV is presenting its 2nd Annual Meet the Manufacturer Day Dec. 11 through 13 at their flagship store in Ocala, located at 3040 NW Gainesville Road. This event features walk throughs, demonstrations and manufacturer discounted pricing from the top RV manufacturers like Thor, Heartland, Forest River, Redwood, Fleetwood and much more.



Central Florida's largest RV dealership is proud to present Meet the Manufacturer Day for the second year in a row. Meet the Manufacturer Day offers the public and RV enthusiasts the chance to learn more about the most popular RVs on the market from manufacturer representatives and America Choice RV's dedicated staff. Scott Gencarelli, co-owner of America Choice RV added, "The manufacturer reps also bring in deeper discounts just for this special event."



This free event being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting December 11th also includes on-the-spot RV financing and lunch provided by America Choice RV. "This exciting event helps customers meet representatives from their favorite manufacturers and also lets them find the perfect coach at a great price." said Cody Loughlin, America Choice RV co-owner.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV service, RV parts and an RV collision center - the company has become a nationally recognized, award winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers three locations within Central Florida; the primary location in Ocala, and two other locations in Bushnell and Zephyrhills.



For more information, please visit AmericaChoiceRV.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.



