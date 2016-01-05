America Choice RV Introducing Newest Cyclone Model in Mega-Display at Florida RV SuperShow

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --America Choice RV has announced that it will introduce the new Cyclone 3611 JS from Heartland RV at the 2016 Florida RV Super-show in Tampa, Florida. Held January 13 - 17, 2016, the Florida RV Super-show will feature a mega-display from America Choice RV featuring the #1 Selling Toy Hauler in the country, Cyclone.



Scott Gencarelli, co-owner of America Choice RV, said "The Florida RV Super-show offers us the chance to show thousands why Cyclone is #1 when it comes to toy haulers, and why we're so excited to introduce this impressive new unit."



The Cyclone 3611 JS toy hauler is a luxury crossover offering deluxe features and incredible interior spaciousness with jumbo slides and an open floor plan. As the first RV to feature a full slide within a slide in the living room area, the contemporary Cyclone model offers unbeatable space and comfort that America Choice RV is pleased to present.



"The new Cyclone is huge inside and it's truly a great innovation from Heartland RV," added Cody Loughlin, co-owner of America Choice RV.



The new Heartland Cyclone 3611 JS will be featured by America Choice RV in their Cyclone display at the Florida RV Super-show. This event will be held January 13 - 17, 2016 at the Florida State Fairgrounds 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610. For more information regarding the Florida RV Super-show, please call 1-800-RV-SALES.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV service, RV parts and an RV collision center - the company has become a nationally recognized, award winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers three locations within Central Florida; the primary location in Ocala, and two other locations in Bushnell and Zephyrhills.



For more information, please visit AmericaChoiceRV.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.



Contact:

Hannah Collier

Hannah@americachoicerv.com

3040 NW Gainesville Rd. Ocala, Florida 34475

352-368-2451