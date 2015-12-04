America Choice RV Launches the First Ever Spanish-Language RV Website

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --America Choice RV is excited to announce the launch of the first ever Spanish-written RV website. This website will focus on offering the fastest-growing segment of the RV market a complete, full-featured online RV shopping experience. "It's now easier than ever for Spanish-speaking customers to shop for the motorhome of their dreams." said Scott Gencarelli, one of the co-owners of America Choice RV.



AmericaChoiceRVLatino.com is a cutting-edge website offering a user-friendly and comprehensive collection of America Choice RV's inventory of new and used RVs, parts and more. Fully written in Spanish, the website is just one part of America Choice RV's commitment to servicing their Spanish-speaking customers. They have sold recreational vehicles overseas to Peru and Brazil, and also made the first successful motorhome sale and delivery to Uruguay.



Cody Loughlin, co-owner of America Choice RV, said, "We're devoted to providing the best RV-buying process, and everyone at America Choice RV is thrilled to continue expanding that experience internationally with the growing Spanish-speaking market."



America Choice RV's international sales experience combined with a multilingual staff confirms that they are dedicated to creating the best experience for Hispanic shoppers looking for RV service or new or used RVs both online and in their dealerships.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV servicing, and RV parts - the company has become a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers three locations within Central Florida; the primary location in Ocala, and two other locations in Bushnell and Zephyrhills.



For more information, please visit AmericaChoiceRVLatino.com, AmericaChoiceRV.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.



Contact:

Hannah Collier

Hannah@americachoicerv.com

3040 NW Gainesville Rd.

Ocala, Florida 34475

352-368-2451