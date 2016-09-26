America Choice RV Recognized as a 2016 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --America Choice RV announced today that the dealership has been named a national 2016 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer. This prestigious award is awarded to select RV dealerships that are unsurpassed in overall business operations, customer service, professionalism, among other business characteristics that go along with great performance.



RV Business magazine takes nominations from U.S RV manufacturers everywhere for eligible dealers based on business practices, reputation, customer service, employee programs and overall performance. RVBusiness has been holding the Top 50 Dealers for about 6 years. In 2010 RVBusiness started to see a spike in applications. The winners this year faced intense scrutiny.



RV Business stated in their award "This year's competition was exceptionally steep, with applications received in higher quantity and containing a remarkably greater depth of content than any previous year."



Cody Loughlin, co-owner of America Choice RV added, "This is a large achievement for us as a team. With our mission statement, "We at America Choice RV are Ladies and Gentlemen Willing and Ready to Serve Ladies and Gentlemen' we have always been a company that takes an interest in customer care, and this award lets us know we are heading in the right direction. To be on this list in 6 short years really says something about our effort."



"Since taking over in 2013, Cody and I have been on a mission to help our team members make a wonderful experience for our customers and our staff" Scott Gencarelli, co-owner says, "This a testament to our staff."



As one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in Central Florida with four locations, America Choice RV is happy to add this accomplishment to our list and will continue to strive for business growth.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in north Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV service, RV parts and an RV collision center - the company has become a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers four locations within Central Florida; the primary location in Ocala, and three other full-service locations in Bushnell, Zephyrhills, and their recently added Villages location.



For more information, please visit AmericaChoiceRV.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.



Contact:

Nichole Gencarelli

internet@americachoicerv.com

3040 NW Gainesville Rd.

Ocala, Florida 34475

(352) 368-2451