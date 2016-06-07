America Choice RV Recognized as Thor Motor Coach Prestige Partner Four Years in a Row

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --America Choice RV announced today that the dealership has been presented the Thor Motor Coach Prestige Partner award for 2015, making it the fourth year in a row the Florida RV dealership has been a recipient. This prestigious award is awarded to select Thor Motor Coach dealers across the United States for superior customer service and sales achievements.



Thor Motor Coach is the #1 Motorhome brand in North America and offers many recognized and established motorhome brands. As a top Thor Motor Coach dealer, America Choice RV offers several Thor Motor Coach RVs at its locations in Florida.



Carrying the Axis, Chateau, Challenger, Citation and Hurricane motorhome lines in their Florida RV dealerships is just one qualification for the Prestige Partner award from Thor Motor Coach. Thor Motor Coach selects dealers for this award based on established relationships with the RV dealers, RV sales and the quality of the dealership's service. Exceeding expectations in each of these qualifications, America Choice RV became one of less than 10 RV Dealers in the Southeast Region of the United States to receive this award.



Cody Loughlin, co-owner of America Choice RV added, "We're proud to continue to offer premier customer service to our dedicated Thor customers, and all of our RV customers year over year."



The Thor Motor Coach Prestige Partner award program started four years ago, and America Choice RV has been honored as a recipient for each of those four years. According to Scott Gencarelli, a co-owner of America Choice RV, the entire dealership is excited about this accomplishment and is looking forward to continuing to create outstanding customer experiences.



About America Choice RV

America Choice RV is currently the largest RV dealership in Central Florida. Since their launch in 2009, America Choice RV has made an unprecedented name for themselves within the RV industry. By offering a variety of services to their clients including new and used RV sales, RV service, RV parts and an RV collision center - the company has become a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in the RV industry. America Choice RV offers three locations within Central Florida; the primary location in Ocala, and two other full-service locations in Bushnell and Zephyrhills.



Contact:

