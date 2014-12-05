Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --In the past few years the United States has seen massive momentum behind the American Manufacturing Movement. "Made in America" and "U.S.-made" are written everywhere on products, shelves, and advertisements, and companies are spending billions of dollars to bring their production stateside. Unfortunately, there is a problem facing the future of manufacturing in the states. The number of Millennials willing and able to fill these positions is smaller than the number of Baby Boomers about to retire.



The America Makes Foundation is determined to solve this problem. Created by a new American made watch company, Vortic Watches, this foundation is sponsoring scholarships for Millennials who are passionate about "making." The scholarships, worth $1,000 to $5,000 for either technical school or college, also come with $500 to $1,000 in cash investment in the winners' idea and unlimited access to Vortic's network of manufacturers, investors, and rapid prototyping machines. Any high school or college student may enter to win the scholarship by submitting a video to www.americamakesfoundation.org.



To raise money for the foundation, Vortic is selling handmade leather goods starting with a classic, custom engraved leather bracelet on their Kickstarter campaign. The funds raised on Kickstarter will go towards equipment needed for future production, and funds raised afterwards will directly benefit the scholarship awards. Bracelets are engraved with the America Makes tagline: Amer{Custom}ican Made where the word "custom" can be personalized. So far, the most popular purchase has been Amer{Colorado}ican Made, as Vortic is located in Fort Collins, CO.



Go to www.americamakesfoundation.org to learn more, submit an application for the scholarship, or purchase a bracelet to support the cause. Bracelets are also offered wholesale for retailers looking to support the cause and add another American made product to their lineup.



A start-up company focused on creating innovative, American made watches and accessories. Vortic is based in Fort Collins, Colorado building custom made watches and designing the future of wrist wear.



