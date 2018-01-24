American Agency Offers Quality Business Insurance Plans in New Jersey

Clark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Those who are owning and maintaining a business must get business insurance to protect their business against any odds. Hence, buying into the right insurance is extremely important. With numerous agencies offering several different types of insurance, choosing the right one can a daunting task. This is where America Insurance comes into the scene.



Trusted and reliable, American Agency turns out to be a premium source of insurance options - both personal and commercial. With comprehensive business insurance in New Jersey, one can find the right one at rates that the business can handle. They offer a full selection of insurance services for their small business with insurance coverage that includes: Group Employee Life Insurance, Group Employee Dental Insurance, Group Employee Health Insurance Plans, Group Employee Short and Long Term Disability Insurance, Business Property Insurance, Business Liability Insurance, and Workers Compensation Insurance, as well as Business Auto Fleet Insurance and more.



For starters, general liability insurance is crucial to consider. This insurance covers legal issues regarding accident and injuries. This type of insurance also includes property damage, libel, slander, medical expenses, and several other problems. Product liability is something which is related to retail, shipping and receiving. It covers any product damage and also helps protect the business owner against financial loss in case the product is broken or has a defect. Commercial property insurance, on the other hand, helps protect business owners against the loss of property or damaged property. All such business insurance plans are available to American Insurance and can be bought at affordable rates.



The professionals can identify the required state policies and suggest more comprehensive and affordable business insurance solutions. No matter how big or small the business may be, one can count on American Insurance blindfolded.



To know more about other types of insurance in New Jersey, feel free to call or visit https://www.americanins.com/.



About American Insurance Services Agency

American Insurance Services Agency has been helping individuals and businesses with their insurance needs since 1976. They service clients throughout New Jersey offering affordable Homeowners Insurance and Car Insurance, individual or family Health Insurance coverage as well as Whole, Universal, and Term Life Insurance coverage.