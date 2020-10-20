American Association of Notaries Announces Launch of a New Florida Notary Website

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --The American Association of Notaries is excited to announce the launch of the newly designed www.floridanotaries.com website. They have spent several months completely redesigning our website to make it easier for Florida notary visitors to learn how to become a Florida notary. The website now features a wizard to guide Florida notary applicants through the Florida notary application process. It is now easier than ever to become a Florida notary.



The American Association of Notaries revamped their Florida notary website to demonstrate that they are committed to incorporating the latest technology into the Florida notary application process. The site is now completely compatible with mobile technology and enables them to provide more helpful resources to Florida notary applicants. Additionally, the new Florida notary website includes updated information about the Florida notary application process, Florida notary laws, Florida notary news, and more.



Visitors to the site will see a clean, crisp design, experience more efficient functionality, and gain access to a wealth of content about Florida notaries.



The new features of the site include an updated notary account section where Florida notaries are able to track and save orders, reorder, update their address books, and access the member center to view updated information on Florida notary laws. The Florida notary membership page includes a number of helpful features such as a free notary locator, an electronic notary journal, and past issues of newsletters.



The purpose of redesigning their www.floridanotaries.com website is to make it easier for prospective Florida notary visitors to learn about what Florida notaries do and how to become one. Visitors to the new website will be able to quickly browse and find the information they need. In short, the new site facilitates the Florida notary application process.



About the American Association of Notaries – Florida Notary

The American Association of Notaries was established in 1994 to help individuals become Florida notaries. They are a one-stop-shop for Florida notary supplies, notary bonds, education, notary errors and omissions insurance, service, and expertise. They make the process of becoming a Florida notary hassle free and help individuals fulfill their Florida notary duties efficiently by providing up-to-date information on Florida notary law with seminars, educational materials, membership, and an online newsletter.



For more information, contact the American Association of Notaries at the following:



Website: https://www.notarypublicstamps.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/notaries

Twitter: https://twitter.com/usnotary

Email: info@usnotaries.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-association-of-notaries